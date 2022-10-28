Will review GST if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if the party comes to power at the Centre, there would be a revisit of GST (goods and services tax).

Addressing a gathering in Mahabubnagar District as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ he alleged that the existing faulty GST regime and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s demonetisation in 2016 ruined small and medium businesses.

“When our government assumes power in Delhi, we will revisit GST and there will be only one tax (slab) not five (slabs),” he said. He promised that if the Congress comes to power in Telangana, the Forest Rights Act would be implemented in toto for the benefit of adivasis.

Dubbing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, as the ‘rajah’ of the State, Gandhi said KCR’s motto is to grab land and money of the people of Telangana.