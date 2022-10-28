UP: Three dead after drinking poisonous tea in Mainpuri

MANIPURI: In a tragic incident, three persons including two children lost their lives after drinking poisonous tea in Mainpuri's Kanhai village, said police. The incident occurred during the early morning hours when the mother made tea for five family members and two persons died on the spot after drinking it.

As per reports, the mother added pesticide to the tea. Two more family members also have been hospitalized after the consumption of the noxious tea.

"In Kanhai village of Aunchha police station area, three persons died due to drinking poisonous tea today and 2 are serious, who have been referred to Saifai. The background is that a woman named Rama Murthy was making tea. By mistake, she added pesticide to the tea, which was consumed by 5 people, in which Rama Murthy's father Ravindra died, her 2 children who were 7 and 4 also died," said Superintendent of Police, Kamlesh Dixit. Further details are awaited.