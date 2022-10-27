Special trains operation over extra rush: Details inside

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated in Nanded – Ernakulam and Madurai - Kacheguda sectors to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 07189 Hazur Sahib Nanded – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Special Fare special will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded on Fridays at 15.00 hrs on 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th November, 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd & 30th December and reach Ernakulam Junction at 20.15 hrs on the next day (9 Services).

Train No. 07190 Ernakulam Junction – Hazur Sahib Nanded Weekly Special Fare special will leave Ernakulam Junction on Saturdays at 23.25 hrs on 05th, 12th, 19th, 26th November, 03rd, 10th, 17th, 24th & 31st December, 2022 and reach Hazur Sahib Nanded at 07.30 hrs on the third day (9 Services).

Train No. 07191 Kacheguda – Madurai Junction Weekly Special Fare special will leave Kacheguda on Mondays at 20.50 hrs on 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th November, 05th, 12th, 19th-& 26th December and reach Madurai Junction at 20.45 hrs on the next day (8 Services).

Train No. 07192 Madurai Junction - Kacheguda Weekly Special Fare special will leave Madurai Junction on Wednesdays at 05.30 hrs on 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th November, 07th, 14th, 21st & 28th December, 2022 and reach Kacheguda at 07.05 hrs on the next day (8 Services). Advance Reservation for the above Weekly Special fare specials will open at 08.00 hrs on 28th October, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.