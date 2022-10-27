Freebies different from welfarism, BJP tells EC

NEW DELHI: Making a distinction between freebies and welfarism, the BJP has suggested in a reply to the Election Commission that parties should place emphasis on voter empowerment and capacity building rather than increase the dependency of people, a party insider said.

The BJP spelt out its stance on the issue in response to the Election Commission earlier this month seeking the views of all parties on its proposal to amend the model code of conduct.

It also asked parties to provide authentic information to voters on the financial viability of their poll promises.

Freebies are meant for alluring voters while welfarism is a policy intervention for inclusive growth, the BJP specified in its reply. The party, it is learnt, has no objections to the poll panel’s idea that political parties should also submit financial viability of their poll promises.

“The BJP has suggested that emphasis should be on empowering voters, increasing their capacity, imparting them skills to raise country’s human capital,” a party leader involved in the process of drafting said.

“The party feels that the political parties should give more emphasis on empowering people/voters and enhance their capacity for their overall development,” he said.