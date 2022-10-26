Print images of Lakshmi, Ganesha on currency notes: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a solution to the country’s economic progress and prosperity -- print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on new currency notes.

His demand, however, drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which called it an “unsuccessful attempt” to hide the “ugly” anti-Hindu face of AAP in view of upcoming elections.

He said at a press conference the country needed a lot of effort to get the economy back on track along with the “blessings of our gods and goddesses”.