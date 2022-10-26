British Foreign Secretary to visit India this week

NEW DELHI: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit India this week to attend a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said at a press conference on Wednesday that Cleverly will be among the dignitaries to attend the UN meet.

It will be the first visit by a top-ranking official from Britain after Rishi Sunak took charge as the PM.