53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Bihar's Gurpa

GAYA: Fifty-three wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station in Gaya district of Bihar between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division on Thursday morning, informed East Central Railway. According to East Central Railway, the train derailed at around 6:24 am today, disrupting rail traffic on the "Up" and "Down" lines.

However, there have been no casualties in the incident. "53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 6:24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines. There have been no casualties in the incident," the ECR said.

Accident relief vehicles and a team of officials are reaching the spot from Barwadih, Gaya, Nesuchbo, Gomoh and Dhanbad. Further details are awaited.