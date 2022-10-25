National

We are proud of him: Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy wished Rishi Sunak on being appointed as the UK prime minister.

"Congratulations to Rishi. We are confident that he will do his best for the people of United Kingdom," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his happiness over Rishi Sunak's elevation.

Big B reacts to Rishi Sunak becoming first Indian-origin PM of UK

Bommai said the Britishers ruled India for over 200 years and they would have never expected such a big development.

"Today, Indians are on all fronts and have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely," he said.

