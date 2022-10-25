We are proud of him: Narayana Murthy on son-in-law Rishi Sunak

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy wished Rishi Sunak on being appointed as the UK prime minister.

Reacting to son-in-law Sunak's victory, Murthy on Tuesday said that "he was proud of him and wished him success".

"Congratulations to Rishi. We are confident that he will do his best for the people of United Kingdom," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his happiness over Rishi Sunak's elevation.