BJP to give 25% tickets to new faces in Guj Assembly polls: Shah

VADODARA: Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah has said that the party will give 25 per cent tickets to new faces in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. He, however, added that the winnability of the candidate will be considered for renominations as well as nomination.

In an informal chat with the mediapersons in Vadodara on Sunday evening, Shah said, "There is no fixed strategy of repeat and no repeat, winnability is the only criteria, the party's parliamentary board will finalise candidates. But the party will nominate at least 25 per cent fresh faces."

After this statement, the party is likely to nominate 45 to 46 new faces.

Party can renominate candidate even if one has got elected three to four times, if the winnability probability is higher than other aspirant candidates.

The state Assembly strength is 182 seats. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 99 seats which increased to 111 after wins in bypolls and turncoats joining them.

Commenting on the AAP's presence in the Assembly election, Shah said, "In the past, parties had to get independent candidates in fray to divide votes, that place will be replaced by the AAP, independent candidates did not seriously contest elections till last, but the AAP will seriously contest elections till counting is over."

The former BJP president said the AAP will dent Congress votes and benefit BJP in increasing its votes margin. His calculation is that in the last elections the BJP won some 35 seats with less than 5,000 margin, and now with AAP's presence in 2022 elections, this will increase the BJP margin on these 35 seats and the party candidates will win with 8000 to 10,000 votes.

He also feels that it is a direct fight between the BJP and Congress and the people will vote BJP to power and most likely Congress will be seated on the opposition bench.