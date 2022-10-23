PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya to participate in Deepotsav

Every intersection of Ayodhya is embellished with rangolis made of flowers to make the Deepotsav 2022 more magnificent. The bank of river Saryu has been beautifully decorated with earthen lamps set in a pattern that awaits their lighting as soon as the Sun sets. Security in Ayodhya has beefed up ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of 'Deepotsav' will promote not only the state's spiritual and religious significance but also the 'Dhobia', and 'Faruwahi' dance artists. "The artistes of 'Braj' in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna," an official statement read.

The banks of river Sarayu await to be lit up with lakhs of earthen lamps on the occasion of 'Deepotsav'. This year, out of 16 chariots 11 chariots are being prepared by the Information Department and 5 will be digital, which will be taken out on open trucks by the Department of Tourism. It will be based on scenes from the Ramayana era, in which the model of Ram temple and the model of development of 2047 Ayodhya will be presented.