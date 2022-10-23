7th Ayurveda Day to be celebrated today at a grand scale

NEW DELHI: The 7th Ayurveda Day is going to be celebrated worldwide on Sunday at a grand scale, informed the Ayush Ministry on Saturday. Dhanawantari Jayanti has been celebrated since 2016 as Ayurveda Day to promote our most ancient and well documented system of medicine. The main event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi and various programs will be organized across the country with support of other ministries as a whole government approach. This year Indian missions/Embassies will also organize programs in their respective countries.

The main event will be marked by the presence of the Chief Guest Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, presided by Minister of Ayush, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarabananda Sonowal, MoS External affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi, MoS for Ayush and WCD , Secretary, Ministry of Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and other dignitaries. This year's Ayurveda Day is being celebrated with the theme "Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda" so as to propagate benefits of Ayurveda to larger and grass root community. Keeping in view the theme, activities were conducted under 3-Js i.e. Jan Sandesh, Jan Bhagidari and Jan Aandolan and six weeklong events from 12th September 2022 to 23rd October 2022.

Ayurveda Day 2022 celebration was executed as a whole government approach. With active support of Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Woman and Child Development, Ministry of Consumer affairs, food & public distribution and other Ministries. Ministry of External Affairs with support of its mission/embassies has taken Ayurveda Day 2022 to global stage, stated an official release. All the Ayush institutions/Councils have actively participated in organizing various programs in last six weeks. They also organised press conferences and shared preparations plan for observing Ayurveda day with their respective regional media.