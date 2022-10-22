'PM-Awas Yojna has become a tool for social & economic empowerment'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated virtually in the 'Griha Pravesh' of over 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the event through video conferencing, PM Modi extended greetings on Dhanteras to the people of the country and said that the occasion marks new beginnings.

The Prime Minister said that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has now become a tool for social and economic empowerment. "Earlier, the governments used to declare the construction of the houses. The governments decided the structure of the house. There used to be no consultation with those who will live in the house in the future. This is the reason that the few houses that were built earlier, griha pravesh could not be done in many of them. But we gave this freedom to the owner of the house," he said.

The Prime Minister said there was a time when people with money only could buy houses or cars on Dhanteras but today the poor of the country are having 'griha pravesh' on the auspicious occasion.

"Dhanteras is marked with new beginnings. We also take new resolutions. It is a new beginning for 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

He congratulated the women who became the owners of houses on Saturday.

"Under the PMAY-G, in the last eight years, more than 3.5 crore poor families have got new houses. Our government is committed to the poor and marginalized. Be it toilet, electricity, water or gas, we have included every facility to cater for their needs in PM Awas Yojana," PM Modi said.