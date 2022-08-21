Covid cases in Lucknow surge, 115 in 24 hours

LUCKNOW: Lucknow has reported a surge in the number of Covid cases with 115 new infections being reported in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 119 people have recovered during this period, according to data from the health department.

As per the official sources, Alambagh reported 33 cases, Aliganj 14, Chinhat 14, Sarojini Nagar 10, N K Road nine and Indira Nagar three.

The state reported a total of 592 cases during the day.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 62,597 Covid samples were tested in the state and a total of 12,09,03,551 samples have been tested till now, according to the state health department.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said that in the past 24 hours, 674 patients recovered.

Uttar Pradesh now has 4,576 active cases and a majority of them are in home isolation. The state has till now administered a total of 36,07,12,517 doses of the Covid vaccine.

A mega vaccination drive will be conducted in the state capital on Sunday focusing on the booster dose for eligible beneficiaries.

Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow, said, "All those who are above 18 years of age and have had their second doses at least six months or 26 weeks ago, are eligible for the booster dose. They can avail booster dose free of cost with the government vaccination centres."

Dr M.K. Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow, said, "Covid vaccination centres have been made at 95 places in the state capital.