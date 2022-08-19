Preparations for sixth Deepotsav underway in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Ahead of the upcoming festivals of Dussehra and Diwali in the month of October, the Uttar Pradesh Government has begun preparations for the annually held "Deepotsav" at Ayodhya Dham.

The sixth Deepotsav will be celebrated in a grand manner on October 23, 2022, in Ayodhya and as many as 14.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit in an attempt to make it to the Guinness World Record.

In Ayodhya, today, under the chairmanship of Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa, an action plan for celebrating Deepotsav with more than three dozen officers will be considered.

The first Deepotsav was held in Ayodhya in 2017 under the present government of Uttar Pradesh. The Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya said that he expects more people as compared to the previous years as the effect of Covid-19 is minimal due to increased vaccine coverage.

"All departments concerned are working in harmony and mutual coordination and we expect the basic construction work to be completed by September 30, 2022," he said.