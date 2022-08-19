National

Chopper deployed to rescue Italian mountaineer stranded in Kargil

The operations are in progress and all required logistics have been deployed.
NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force on Friday deployed its Cheetal helicopter to rescue an Italian mountaineer stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector, the sources informed.

It is likely that the operations may take some time due to the terrain.

Further information is awaited.

