Chopper deployed to rescue Italian mountaineer stranded in Kargil

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force on Friday deployed its Cheetal helicopter to rescue an Italian mountaineer stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector, the sources informed.
The operations are in progress and all required logistics have been deployed.
It is likely that the operations may take some time due to the terrain.
Further information is awaited.
