Kerala youth to peddle 30,000 km in 450 days. Here's why

CHENNAI: A youngster from Kerala has set out on a long journey on a cycle from one continent to another.

Professional cyclist, Fayaz Ashraf Ali, 34 years old, set out on a journey on his bicycle from the state's capital of Thiruvananthapuram to London on Monday. He quit his job as an IT professional at a reputed company and has decided to pursue his passion. He has a craze for cycling and loves adventure. It's not surprising to note that Fayaz has previously cycled to Singapore from his hometown Kozhikode for the first time in 2019.

His journey is in honour of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” campaign that was initiated to mark the country's 75th Independence Day. Organised by "Eco Wheelers" with the slogan “From Heart to Heart", Ali is expected to cover 30,000 km and 35 countries will fall on this route. He hopes to reach London in 450 days. The 34-year-old aims to spread the message of peace and love through his adventurous journey.

Kerala Education Minister V Shivankutty waved the flag at the start of his journey. Fayaz left Thiruvananthapuram on the Independence Day of the country on Monday.

Fayaz has planned to cycle till Mumbai and then take a plane to Oman. From there, the cycle journey starts again. On the way, he is to cross UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, and Turkey. After entering Europe, Fayaz will reach London to spread the message of peace to several countries including Romania, Ukraine, Austria, Italy, Germany, and France.

The cyclist has been denied visas in Pakistan and China, hence he will not be visiting both countries.

His bicycle is sponsored by UAE-based travel and luggage accessories company and he is also supported by Rotary International.