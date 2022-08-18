IED seizure from Batrara toll plaza: NIA raids two places in Punjab

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at two locations in Punjab in connection with its probe regarding seizure of IEDs, and arms and ammunition from Batrara toll plaza in Madhuban in Haryana's Karnal district.

The raids were carried out in SAS Nagar and Taran Taran. Electronic devices and empty cartridges were recovered. The NIA took over the case on May 24.

The agency in June also carried out searches at seven locations in Punjab's Ludhiana, Ferozpur and Gurdaspur in connection with the case which was initially registered on May 5 at Madhuban police station in Karnal district and re-registered by the NIA.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Pakistan-based operative of BKI (Babar Khalsa International) Harvinder Singh alias Rinda had coordinated the delivery of explosives, arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency for carrying out terrorist attacks in different parts of India in connivance with arrested accused persons, the NIA said.

The case relates to the seizure of IEDs and arms and ammunition from Batrara toll plaza in the Madhuban area in Karnal in which three IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, 31 live rounds, six mobiles and 1.30 lakh cash were recovered and four persons were apprehended from a white Innova.