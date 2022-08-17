National

50 injured as train collides, derails in Maharashtra's Gondia

No deaths have been reported in the incident that took place at 2.30 am after the passenger train collided with a goods train.
GONDIA (Maharashtra): More than 50 persons were injured after three bogies of a passenger train derailed in Maharashtra's Gondia early on Wednesday morning.

The passenger train was on its way from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

As per information, the incident took place due to signalling issues.

The driver applied the emergency brake, but could not avert colliding into the goods train.

