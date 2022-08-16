App on parenting for first 1,000 days launched

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Tuesday launched a mobile application on parenting which focuses on cognitive developments of children in the first two years.

The first 1,000 days establish a solid platform for a child’s physical, mental, emotional, cognitive and social health, Pawar said.

India has taken rapid strides in reducing child mortality since 2014 from 45 per 1000 live births to 35 per 1000 live births in 2019, Pawar said after launching the Paalan 1000 National Campaign and Parenting App in Mumbai, according to a Health Ministry statement.