UP: Stonepelting during Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow, 1 injured

LUCKNOW: A stone-pelting incident took place between two groups in Bungalow Bazar of Ashiana police station area in Lucknow during Tiranga Yatra leaving one injured, said a police official on Monday.

Joint Commissioner Piyush Mordia said, "The Tiranga Yatra was being taken out by two groups, Telibagh and Bangla Bazar. Meanwhile, one group attacked the other group and pelted stones."

In stone pelting, some four-wheelers and two-wheelers were damaged and one sustained a head injury who has been admitted to the hospital.

He said that both the groups had an old dispute and the ruckus had nothing to do with the Tiranga rally.