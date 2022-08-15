Is today, Aug 15, India’s 75th or 76th Independence Day?

CHENNAI: Today, India is celebrating its Independence Day (August 15 , 2022).

However, there has been a lot of confusion whether it is the 75th or the 76th Independence Day.

Dt Next, here, has the answer to this question.

On August 15, 1947, India got its long-fought independence from British domination after more than 200 years.

This means, we celebrated our first year of Independence on August 15, 1948, 10 years on August 15, 1957, 20 years on August 15, 1967, & 70 years in 2017.

According to this calculation, India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence in 2022.

But, if we calculate the number of Independence days India has celebrated by year, it will be the 76th since August 15, 1947 will be considered as the first.

So, we are celebrating 76th Independence day today and 75 years of Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav!