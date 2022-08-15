National

2nd grenade attack in Kashmir on I-day, 1 police personnel hurt

This is the second grenade attack on the evening of India's Independence Day.
Visual from the spot
Visual from the spotANI
ANI

BUDGAM: One police personnel was injured in another grenade attack by terrorists in Kashmir on Monday evening.

According to the Kashmir Police, some terrorists hurled a grenade at the police control room in Kashmir, resulting in one of the police personnel present at the spot being injured.

Reportedly, the police personnel received minor injuries and he is presently stable.

Visual from the spot
Civilian injured in a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Budgam

However, the police have cordoned off the area.

This is the second grenade attack on the evening of India's Independence Day.

Earlier in the evening, a civilian named Karan Kumar was injured in a grenade attack in Gopalpora Chadoora area of the Budgam district in Kashmir.

More details are awaited.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Kashmir
Grenade Attack
2nd grenade attack
2nd grenade attack in Kashmir
police personnel hurt
grenade attack in Kashmir

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in