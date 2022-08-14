Maha CM allots portfolios, BJP corners plum ministries

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated portfolios to the 20-member state Cabinet with ally Bharatiya Janata Party bagging the plum ministries.

Shinde will handle Urban Development, IT, GAD, PWD (Public Projects), Transport and other departments, as per an official announcement.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been given the crucial Home, Finance and Planning, Law and Justice, Water Resources, Energy, Housing and other portfolios.

The much-awaited distribution of portfolios came six days after Shinde expanded his cabinet by inducting 18 ministers, including nine each from Shiv Sena Shinde camp and BJP, though there are no women in the team so far, after Shinde and Fadnavis took oath on June 30.