Ram Temple to be ready by December next year

National

People will be able to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla at the grand temple then, he said at a function held to mark Raksha Bandhan on Friday.
Dt Next Bureau

SULTANPUR: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. People will be able to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla at the grand temple then, he said at a function held to mark Raksha Bandhan on Friday. “Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a ‘darshan’ of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December,” he said.

Ram temple
Raksha Bandhan
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

