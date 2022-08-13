India, NATO in touch for sometime, says MEA

NEW DELHI: India and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) are in touch with each other at different levels for quite some time now, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. The comments by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing came following a question on a report that India Delhi held its first political dialogue with NATO in December 2019. “India and NATO have kept in touch in Brussels at different levels for quite some time now,” he said.