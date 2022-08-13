Cheetah unlikely to land in India this month
National

The spotted animal, which went extinct in India 70 years ago, is going to be reintroduced in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP).
Dt Next Bureau

BHOPAL: Cheetahs are unlikely to arrive in India in August as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Africa to import the animals from that country has not been signed yet, an official said here on Saturday. The spotted animal, which went extinct in India 70 years ago, is going to be reintroduced in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno-Palpur National Park (KNP). Earlier, some media reports had claimed that the government was planning to bring the cheetahs to India before Independence Day.

