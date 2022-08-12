National

Delhi Metro parking to close as part of I-Day security measures

However, the Metro train services will continue to run at their normal schedule.
Representative Image
NEW DELHI: The parking of Delhi Metro will remain closed from 6 am on August 14 to 2 pm on August 15 in view of security measures adopted for Independence Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed on Friday.

"In view of the security measures for Independence Day, parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on 14 August till 2 pm on 15 August," the DMRC said.

However, the Metro train services will continue to run at their normal schedule.

