Covid spike: ₹500 fine in Delhi for not wearing masks

CHENNAI: In the wake of a sudden surge of fresh Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators.
The decision was taken by the DDMA after noticing that people were not adhering to wearing of masks at public places. The rule, however, is not applicable for persons travelling in a private four-wheeler vehicle.
News Agency ANI on Thursday tweeted, "Govt of Delhi makes wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory; a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators. The fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles."
Meanwhile, India logged 16,299 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,42,06,996 while the active cases declined to 1,25,076, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.
Earlier, in April, the Delhi government lifted the mask mandate but both masks and the violation fine were brought back within weeks as Delhi has been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid cases.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android