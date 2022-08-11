Covid spike: ₹500 fine in Delhi for not wearing masks

CHENNAI: In the wake of a sudden surge of fresh Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators.

The decision was taken by the DDMA after noticing that people were not adhering to wearing of masks at public places. The rule, however, is not applicable for persons travelling in a private four-wheeler vehicle.

News Agency ANI on Thursday tweeted, "Govt of Delhi makes wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory; a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators. The fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles."