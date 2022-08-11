Congress to hold 'Mehangai Chaupals', mega rally in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Congress today said it will organise "mehangai chaupal" (discussions on prise rise) in all assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23, which will end with a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Grounds on August 28.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a statement said the "mehangai chaupal" interactive meetings would be organised in mandis, retail markets and other locations in all assembly constituencies.

This will end in a "mehangai par halla bol" rally on August 28 at the Ramlila Grounds, to be addressed by senior Congress leaders, he Mr Ramesh said.

He said the Congress's nationwide protests on August 5 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's "anti-people" policies strongly resonated with the people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest as 'black magic' only highlights the BJP government's insecurity about its failure to control rampaging inflation and unemployment," Mr Ramesh said in the statement.

The Congress will take this fight forward with a series of protests against price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks, he said.

Mr Ramesh said people are suffering because of the Modi government's "economic mismanagement" and the Congress will expose this.

"Inflation is being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, and packaged food grains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath scheme are making a bad employment situation worse," the former union minister said.