TTD issues advisory to kids, elderly people: Details here

CHENNAI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Wednesday requested people to avoid visiting Tirupati temple till October especially elderly people, physically challenged, and children as heavy footfall is expected in the coming days.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple from tomorrow (Thursday) till August 15 due to continuous holidays this week. The management also requested visitors to book their darshan and accommodation in advance.

It may be noted that the festival season will continue till August 19 and Puratasi begins on September 18.