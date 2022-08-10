No advice to PDS shops on flag sale to public: Govt

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said no instruction has been given to ration shop owners to deny ration supplies for not buying national flag and that action has been taken against a ration shop owner for violating orders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders were being forced to buy the national flag by the shopkeepers and also shared a video purportedly showing some ration card holders complaining about being forced to pay Rs 20 to buy the flag. “No such instruction has been given by GOI (Government of India),” the PIB tweeted.