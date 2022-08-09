Odisha to introduce gender equality prgm in over 20K govt schools

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to integrate a gender equity curriculum into the syllabus for students across government schools in the state of Odisha, the Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha on Monday announced its partnership with Breakthrough and the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) South Asia.

"The curriculum, designed by the NGO Breakthrough, uses interactive classroom discussions to encourage adolescent boys and girls to reflect on culturally embedded gender norms, roles, and discriminatory practices to transform their gender attitudes, aspirations, and behaviors," read a statement.

Through this partnership, the curriculum will be integrated into the Social Studies syllabus for adolescent boys and girls from grades 6 to 10 in over 18,000 middle and 5,000 secondary schools in Odisha by August 2022.

The curriculum was first evaluated by J-PAL South Asia in 314 government schools in Haryana and was found to shift the gender attitudes and behaviours of both boys and girls and lead students to enact more gender-equitable behaviours.

The curriculum has since been introduced in multiple states in India, including Punjab where it is currently reaching 600,000 students annually in government schools across the state.

"In Odisha, Breakthrough will work with the Department of School and Mass Education to contextualize and integrate the curriculum into the syllabus, train teachers and key departmental personnel, and conduct gender sensitization workshops with principals across 23,000 state-run schools. The program will also leverage the Digital Infrastructure for School Education (DIKSHA), the Government of India's open-access education technology platform, to train teachers, receive feedback from them, and engage parents in the sensitization process as well," the statement added.

J-PAL South Asia will conduct independent monitoring activities to ensure that the programme is achieving its objectives and to generate insights for sustained, high-quality government implementation of the syllabus.