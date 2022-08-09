National

I have resigned as NDA's Chief Minister, says Nitish Kumar

Workers of opposition RJD, which appears tipped to be a part of the new government, joined their counterparts in the JD(U) in raising the slogan ''Nitish Kumar Zindabad”.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his post on Tuesday and said that decision to sever ties with NDA was taken by JD(U).

Earlier, he met Governor Phagu Chauhan, after a meeting, where a decision was taken.

