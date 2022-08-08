Electricity Bill sent to panel after uproar in LS

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The contentious Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 aimed at giving multiple players open access to distribution networks of power suppliers and also allowing consumers to choose any service provider was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid protests by the opposition.

Power Minister RK Singh introduced the bill to amend the Electricity Act, 2003 and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer it to a Parliamentary Standing Committee for wider consultations to address the concerns raised by the opposition.

While the opposition MPs claimed that the bill seeks to take away certain rights of state governments, two chief ministers Bhagwant Mann (Punjab) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), both from the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) called the measure “dangerous” and felt it will increase people’s suffering and benefit only a few companies.But the Centre said the bill is “pro-people” and “pro-farmer”.

The bill is aimed at allowing the privatisation of electricity on the lines of telecom where power consumers will have the option to choose the supplier on the lines of opting for any telephone, mobile and internet service.