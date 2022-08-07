SSLV-D1 placed satellites into wrong orbit, no longer usable: ISRO

To mark the country's celebrations of "Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", the SSLV, co-passenger satellite called "AzaadiSAT" comprising 75 payloads built by 750 students from 75 rural government schools across India was launched.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Sunday said that both Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) were injected but the "orbit achieved was less than expected which makes it unstable."

"All stages performed normal. Both satellites were injected. But the orbit achieved was less than expected which makes it unstable," the ISRO chief said.

He further said that the SSLV-D1 suffered data loss at the terminal phase of the mission.

"In the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data to conclude the final outcome of the mission with respect to achieving a stable orbit," Somanath added.

Girls who designed the satelite also witnessed the SSLV-D1 launch.

The general public also witnessed the launch from the viewing gallery of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota.