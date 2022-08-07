PM Modi asks states to promote ‘3Ts’ around the world

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing the meet of the NITI Aayog Governing Council on Sunday, called on each state to focus on promoting its "3Ts" (trade, tourism, technology) through every Indian Mission around the world.

He said the states must focus on reducing imports, increasing exports and identifying opportunities for the latter. "We should encourage people to use local goods wherever possible," he said. 'Vocal for local' is not the agenda of an individual political party but a common goal, he added.

The PM said even though GST collection has improved, the potential is much more. "Increasing GST collection requires collective action by the Centre and States. It is crucial for strengthening our economic position and becoming a $5 trillion economy," he said.

On the National Education Policy, the PM said it has been formulated after considerable deliberations, and we should involve all stakeholders in its implementation and develop a clear, timebound roadmap for it.

Expressing his gratitude to the CMs and LGs for participating in the meeting and sharing their views and experiences, he said that NITI Aayog will study the states' concerns, challenges, and best practices and subsequently plan the way forward.

The issues discussed in this meeting will define the national priorities for the next 25 years, he said, adding that "the seeds we sow today will define the fruits reaped by India in 2047".