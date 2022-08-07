Dhankhar meets outgoing VP Naidu, given tour of VP Secretariat

NEW DELHI: Jagdeep Dhankhar who is set to take oath as vice president this week met incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu here on Sunday.

Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh were welcomed at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas by Naidu and his spouse Usha Naidu.

The Vice President Secretariat and Dhankhar tweeted pictures of the meeting.

Naidu gifted his successor an 'ang vastram' (stole).

Sources said their meeting lasted over 30 minutes and later Naidu gave a tour of the residence and the secretariat to Dhankhar.

Naidu also introduced Dhankhar to the secretariat staff.

''The Vice President-elect, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and his spouse, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, met the Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, and his spouse, Smt Usha Naidu, at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.