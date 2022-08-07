CSIR appoints N Kalaiselvi as Director General of CSIR

NEW DELHI: Nallathamby Kalaiselvi was appointed as the Director General (DG) of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Saturday. She is the first woman to lead an association of 38 research institutions in the country.

"Dr N Kalaiselvi has been appointed as the DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR. Hearty congratulations to Dr Kalaiselvi from the CSIR Family," the CSIR said in a tweet.