Another arrest made in K'taka BJP activist murder case

KARNATAKA: The Karnataka police has arrested from Kerala a man who allegedly harboured BJP youth wing leader Praveen Kumar Nettaru's killers, police sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, the accused who stayed in Uppala Sonkalu village was in direct touch with the killers and gave shelter to them for two days. The accused had spoken to killers after the murder from his landlord's cellphone to avoid police attention.

He is expected to provide more leads on killers and conspiracy of Praveen's murder. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe following the Union Home Ministry's order.

The Under Secretary of the Centre Vipul Alok has sent the copy of the order to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka government and DGP of State Police Department.

Ruling BJP in Karnataka had come under severe pressure to handover the case to the NIA from all corners. Alleging soft stand by the ruling establishment, the Hindu activists have rebelled against the ruling saffron party. The activists had also laid a siege to the residence of the Home Minister causing severe embarrassment to ruling BJP.

The investigations have shown that Praveen, who had good relations with all sections of people, including minorities in the region, was hacked to death for his campaign against halal cut meat.

The probe is also ascertaining whether the murdered was a retailiation to the killing of Muslim youth in the region.

Soon after Praveen's murder, a gang of miscreants hacked a Muslim youth to death and confessed in the probe that they killed to avenge Praveen's murder.