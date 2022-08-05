Depressed over kid's disability, mom throws daughter from balcony

CHENNAI: A woman threw her 4-year-old child off the balcony from the fourth-floor apartment in Bengaluru’s SR Nagar and the incident was captured on a CCTV footage.

Residents of the apartment, who saw her trying to jump, rescued her, but the child died on the spot.

Police said that the incident happened at S R Nagar in north Bengaluru. After preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was identified as Dhruthi, while the mother was identified as Sushma, a dentist.

According to police, the woman was depressed as her child had hearing disablities.

She was arrested after her husband filed a case. Further investigation is on.