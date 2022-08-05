National

Depressed over kid's disability, mom throws daughter from balcony

According to police, the woman was depressed as her child had hearing disablities.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A woman threw her 4-year-old child off the balcony from the fourth-floor apartment in Bengaluru’s SR Nagar and the incident was captured on a CCTV footage.

Residents of the apartment, who saw her trying to jump, rescued her, but the child died on the spot.

Police said that the incident happened at S R Nagar in north Bengaluru. After preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased was identified as Dhruthi, while the mother was identified as Sushma, a dentist.

According to police, the woman was depressed as her child had hearing disablities.

She was arrested after her husband filed a case. Further investigation is on.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in