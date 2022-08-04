RS adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus on misuse of Central agencies

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar on misuse of Central investigation agencies with both opposition and treasury benches raising allegations against each other over the issue.

The issue led to heated allegations between members of both treasury and opposition soon after floor leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Central government of misusing Central agencies.

"Autonomous bodies ka misuse ho raha hai (there is misuse of autonomous bodies)...," Kharge pointed out the issue a few minutes after the Rajya Sabha assembled for the day.

The senior Congress leader was referring to the deployment of Delhi Police personnel outside the residence of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, ED's action of partially sealing the office of Young Indian Limited office located in the National Herald building. Members from treasury benches jointly opposed Kharge by standing near their seats.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon. Police forces were deployed outside the Congress headquarters and the residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi after the Enforcement Directorate partially sealed the Young Indian Limited office.

The Congress then slammed blocking of roads to party headquarters, alleging that this has become a norm rather than an exception. The Delhi Police had said it stepped up security near the party's headquarters in the national capital to prevent any untoward incidents.