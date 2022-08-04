CUET exams postponed at many centres in 17 states

NEW DELHI: The CUET (UG) 2022 examination that was scheduled to begin on Thursday has been postponed to August 12 at many examination centres in 17 different states due to "various administrative and technical reasons", officials said.

Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams) of National Testing Agency (NTA), said: "Due to technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 p.m. and the download at 489 centres could start at 5.25 p.m., while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 p.m."

Reports were sought from the observers and city co-ordinators on ground. Based on their recommendations, the second shift scheduled for Thursday (from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) was cancelled and it will now be conducted between August 12 to 14, Parashar said.

The NTA is conducting Common University Entrance Test (CUET -UG) - 2022 from July 15 to August 20 at 489 examination centres in around 259 cities across India and 9 cities outside India.

The first phase of these examinations was conducted from July 15 which has been completed. From Thursday, exams have started for around 7 lakh students across the country.

The examination has been postponed to August 12 at examination centres in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai and Pasighat, Assam's Nalbari, Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, Delhi, Haryana's Ambala, Jharkhand's Bokaro, Giridih and Jamshedpur, Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Varanasi among many other places.

According to the NTA, the same admit card will be valid for the candidates whose examination have been postponed.

Meanwhile, the candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) for the latest updates regarding the examination.