UGC to univs: Refund entire fee on cancellation, migration

CHENNAI: University Grants Commission on Wednesday instructed colleges and universities to refund the full amount of fee collected in case students withdraw their admissions or migrate, till October 31.

With the admission process under way in several institutions, several students are keeping their options open and cancelling their admissions if they secure seats in better institutions.

ln order to avoid financial hardship being faced by wards and their parents, the Commission has made it clear that the entire fee of students, including those who have canceled their admissions, should be refunded and there should be zero cancellation charges.

The rule shall be applicable to all higher education institutions across the country.