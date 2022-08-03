Political activist affixes flag on Hurriyat office

SRINAGAR: Businessman-turned-political activist Sandeep Mawa on Wednesday affixed two national flags on the gate of the Hurriyat Conference office in the Rajbagh area here. Accompanied by just one person and a two-member crew of a private TV channel, Mawa, who has been on the radar of the terrorists, fixed the national flags on the main gate of the office of the Hurriyat Conference, an amalgam of various separatist parties in Kashmir.