Kerala rain: Toll reaches 13, several districts under red alert

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain continued in Kerala on the fourth day also, though the intensity appeared to have lessened. The death toll has reached 13, and red alert has been sounded in three out of the 14 districts of the state.

A few people were reported missing. The revenue authorities have started estimating the loss caused to properties and agricultural produce.

At Palakkad district 150 acres of vegetable farm was totally destroyed due to the floods.