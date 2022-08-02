National

UAE returnee tests positive for monkeypox case in Kerala

Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the news of another monkeypox case in the state.
Representative Image
ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One more case of Monkeypox has been reported in Kerala, taking the tally of the viral disease in the state to three. Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the news of another monkeypox case in the state.

The 30-year-old patient is currently undergoing treatment in Malappuram, the health minister said. He had reached Kozhikode airport on July 27 from the UAE and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram, the minister said. This is the fifth case of monkeypox in the state.

Further details are awaited.

