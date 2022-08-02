CAT 2022: Registration process to begin on Aug 3: details here

NEW DELHI: The application process for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 will begin on August 3. According to the official notification, the registration process will start on August 3 at 10 am and will close on September 14 at 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CAT 2022 on the official website of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2022 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. The CAT 2022 examination will be held on November 27, 2022, in computer-based mode (CBT) in three sessions.

The candidates can download the admit cards from October 27, 2022, until November 27, 2022. CAT exam is held for a duration of three hours. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference in the CAT 2022 online application.

The results for CAT 2022 are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2023.

The CAT 2022 score will be valid till December 31, 2023.

CAT registration fee:

* Candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,300 while applying for the examination. The registration fee for SC, ST and PwD category candidates is Rs 1,150. The registration fees need to be paid only once, irrespective of the number of institutes the candidate has applied to.

* SC, ST and PwD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration.

Eligibility criteria:

* The applicants must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institute with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates) are eligible to appear for the exam.

* Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

* The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University or Institution.

* For those candidates who have grades or CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks will be done based on procedures certified by the respective university or institution

* Even those candidates who are appearing for the final year exam in the bachelor's degree or equivalent course or those who are awaiting results can also apply for CAT 2022.

* However, if these candidates are selected, they will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal or Registrar of their University or Institution stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate.

* IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process.