3rd Monkeypox case reported in Delhi; India's tally at 8

NEW DELHI: Another Nigerian man living in Delhi tested positive for Monkeypox confirming the 3rd monkeypox case in the national captial, according to official sources.

Earlier in the morning, a 30 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE last month, has tested positive for the disease, making him the fifth case of the virus from the southern state.

As on 1st August, seven confirmed cases, including one death of Monkeypox disease, four from Kerala ((including one death) and three cases from Delhi have been reported so far, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Parliament.

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.