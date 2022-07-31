FCRA bribery case: CBI intercepts 437 calls

The technical surveillance launched by the agency on a reference from the Home Ministry showed alleged nexus between middlemen and accused officials of the ministry in the Foreign Contribution Regulation (amendment) Act (FCRA) unit, who were arrested on May 10 for allegedly taking bribes from representatives of NGOs to facilitate their applications, officials said.

The intercepted calls, which are in various stages of transcription by the Anti-Corruption Branch unit of the agency, show conversations in which middlemen were heard negotiating with NGOs about the bribe amount of the foreign funds pending clearance under the FCRA, they alleged.