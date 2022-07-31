National

2 children die as house collapses in Jammu

Kathua house collapse: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the district administration to provide necessary assistance to the affected family.
Representative image
Representative image
PTI

JAMMU: A house collapsed following heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, leaving two children dead, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to provide necessary assistance to the affected family.

"The loss of innocent lives due to house collapse in Billawar is extremely unfortunate and tragic. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief", the LG said.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Jammu and Kashmir
Kathua house collapse
2 children die as house collapses
Kathua district

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in